MedDay – February 21, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Patients who have taken anti-depressants for years could face difficult and possibly dangerous withdrawal symptoms when they quit. Researchers at Midwestern University say extended use creates physical dependence… and that patients withdrawing from anti-depressants should follow a tapering schedule to avoid flulike symptoms, as well as insomnia, nausea and imbalance.

For Parkinson’s patients, a new MRI technique may help track and predict cognitive decline. A study in the U-K used cutting edge imaging to detect iron deposits in regions of the brain associated with thinking and memory. Researchers say the results may help predict which Parkinson’s patients will develop dementia.

And for patients having trouble controlling their blood pressure, a study finds adding natural extracts to standard medications could make a difference. Research in the Journal of the American Heart Association says extracts from three plants, including ginko biloba and green tea leaves may improve cardiovascular health.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.