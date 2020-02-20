MedDay – February 20, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Doctors in North Carolina tracking more than 2,000 older women found regular behavioral support sessions with a registered dietician made a big difference when it came to losing weight. Patients also saw a drop in body mass index and blood sugar levels.

A study in the UK suggests hospital patients over 65 are less likely to be readmitted if they receive help with their medications for three months after discharge. Researchers found ‘transitional’ support resulted in fewer serious and fatal medication mixups.

And doctors in London warn women who take macrolide antibiotics in the first trimester of pregnancy instead of penicillin may be at a higher risk of major birth defects. Macrolides such as azithromycin and erythromycin are used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, and are among the most frequently prescribed antibiotics.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.