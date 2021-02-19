MedDay – February 19, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New CDC data shows a gap in testing and treatment among black Americans with HIV, especially in rural areas. The research shows even though roughly 77% received care within a month of diagnosis, only 64% had an undetectable amount of virus in their blood within six months.

A large number of medicare beneficiaries went without routine vaccinations because of the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC says weekly vaccination rates for viruses including diphtheria and tetanus dropped 89% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period the year before.

And less physically active boys who regularly play video games at age 11 are less likely to develop symptoms of depression three years later. Researchers in London say the findings suggest certain aspects of video games such as problem-solving and social interaction can help improve mental health. Those are some of the day’s top health stories.