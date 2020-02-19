Medday – February 19, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Newly released government data suggests that children in the US ages three to 17 living in rural areas are more likely to be diagnosed with developmental disabilities such as ADHD, blindness and autism than children in urban areas. CDC researchers also found they were less likely to be seen by a mental health professional or therapist.

Scientists in London say when it comes to heart disease risk, genetic testing may only offer limited benefit. Doctors say collecting information on cholesterol, blood pressure, and smoking habits is still a powerful tool for predicting future heart attack risk.

And doctors at NYU College of Dentistry say even though fluoride helps strengthen and protect tooth enamel, too much of it can actually cause tooth decay. A CDC survey found roughly 25 percent of the US population aged six through 49 showed some degree of dental fluorosis, which can cause tooth discoloration and white marks.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.