MedDay – February 18, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– A new study in Canada finds babies exposed to household cleaning products have an increased risk of developing asthma and wheezing by the age of three. Researchers say infants are indoors much of the time, which makes them more vulnerable to breathing in dangerous chemicals. They say the association is strongest with scented and sprayed cleaning products.

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts and fish may help older people build up gut bacteria that are linked to healthy aging. An international study shows that a Mediterranean-style diet can help reduce harmful inflammation and cognitive decline for seniors.

Children conceived using in-vitro fertilization have a higher mortality risk in their first weeks of life. That’s according to a study in Sweden that shows IVF babies have higher rates of being born prematurely which can contribute to higher death rates. Doctors say overall the mortality risk is small for both groups.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.