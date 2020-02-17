MedDay – February 17, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Researchers at the University of Michigan polled parents about water safety and found 13-percent did not feel their home water was safe for their children to drink. They found parents from lower-income families were less confident in home tap water and school drinking fountains. Experts say it’s important to test a home’s water supply and that treatments are available to improve quality.

A new study from the American Cancer Society breaks down where U-V related melanoma is most frequently diagnosed. The highest rates of the potentially deadly skin cancer were found in coastal states, but also in a few landlocked states like Utah, Minnesota, and Kentucky.

And it looks like science does not back the expression, “it’s written all over your face”.

Researchers at Ohio State University used a computer to try to detect people’s emotions by scanning just their facial expressions. The computer failed in most cases. Scientists say other factors, like posture and context, are just as important as a smile or frown.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.