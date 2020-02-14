MedDay – February 14, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Chocolate treats from your valentine may be good for your heart in more ways than one. According to the American Heart Association, dark chocolate is linked to a lower risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

The same antioxidants found in dark chocolate are also found in some fruits and vegetables. A 2017 study also discovered that eating dark chocolate with raw almonds and cocoa helped lower bad cholesterol in people who are overweight.

A new study in the Lancet finds the number of people who need dialysis has increased by about 40 percent globally in the last 30 years. The lack of much-needed treatment is partially to blame for more than 1.2 million deaths in just the year of 2017.

And you may find your baby mimicking much of what you say but a new study shows they may also pick up your favorite songs. Researchers at Ohio State University introduced a couple of songs to a one-year-old child, then monitored the baby for an entire day. The boy sang the songs pretty spot on even hours after the music played.

Musicians believe babies listen intently and learn the patterns of music.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.