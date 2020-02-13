MedDay – February 13, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– A new study shows adults unintentionally allow young children to get their hands on dangerous pills. Research in the Journal of Pediatrics finds over half of kids poisoned by prescription pills ate them after an adult removed the safety packaging. They say it’s important to put pills in child-safety containers, especially when traveling or putting them out for someone to take later.

The American Academy of Neurology has issued new guidelines for sleep problems in children and teens with autism. It recommends healthcare providers identify if medications or other medical conditions are triggering the issues, then addressing those causes. If they’re behavioral, the guidelines recommend setting up a consistent sleep routine and not allowing the use of electronic devices right before bed. If that doesn’t work, providers may suggest melatonin as another option.

And new research from MIT shows more than half of deaths related to air pollution are a result of emissions from outside the state. Researchers say winds carry half the pollutants lofted into the air across state boundaries and that power plants emitting sulfur dioxide are one of the biggest culprits.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.