MedDay – February 12, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study in the British Medical Journal finds covid patients given blood thinners within 24 hours of hospitalization are less likely to die from the virus. Doctors believe blood clots in major veins or arteries cause some covid deaths. Clinical trials are underway to determine if blood thinners will become standard treatment for covid patients.

A new analysis shows people under 20 are about half as susceptible to covid-19 infections as adults, and are less likely to infect others. Israeli researchers say their findings could help shape future public health policy and covid control measures.

And apples may help your brain function better. An international study discovered natural compounds found in apples and other fruits may help stimulate production of new brain cells. Further tests are needed to determine if the natural compounds in fruits boost learning and memory.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.