MedDay – February 12, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Researchers at the University of Michigan found one in five elective surgeries result in surprise bills. Some costing thousands of dollars even when patients chose in-network surgeons and hospitals. Doctors urge patients to double check insurance billing practices when scheduling an operation.

A new study out of London suggests teenagers who spend too much time sitting still face a higher depression risk. Doctors say an additional hour of daily walking and doing chores at age 12 was linked to a ten percent reduction in depressive symptoms at age 18. Researchers found any degree of physical activity that cuts time spent sitting down is likely to be beneficial.

And doctors in California say pre-biotics fed to lab mice helped fight melanoma by triggering anti-tumor immunity. They say it’s further evidence gut microbes have a role in shaping the immune response to cancer.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.