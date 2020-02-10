Medday – February 10, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Even a single dose of the HPV vaccine may be effective in preventing cervical cancer. The CDC recommends boys and girls under 15 get two doses to protect against the human papillomavirus. But a study at the University of Texas finds a single dose works just as well.

A study of adolescent mental health finds excessive use of smartphones and social media could be linked to mental distress and suicide. Research at a Toronto hospital encourages doctors, parents and schools to help teenagers keep boundaries on their digital interactions and develop healthy social habits.

And for obese children, mindfulness therapy, including meditation, may be the key to weight loss. Researchers tested the benefits of mindfulness techniques on dozens of overweight children. They found kids who use that therapy in addition to calorie- restricted diets are less stressed, less hungry, and lose more weight.

