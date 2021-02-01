MedDay – February 1, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The covid-19 pandemic has led to a substantial decline in heart surgeries. Researchers analyzing a national database found a 53% drop in cardiac surgery compared to 2019 – and those who do undergo operations are experiencing worse outcomes.

The latest count shows more than 2.6 million children in the US have tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s nearly 13% of all cases. The American Academy of Pediatrics says the numbers underscore the urgency of controlling the spread so students can safely return to school.

And for patients in the earlier stages of osteoarthritis, doctors say there’s an underused procedure that can prevent the need for a total knee replacement. A study in Canada says the surgery called high tibial osteotomy has shown considerable success in younger patients and that most do not need a knee replacement within the next ten years.

