MedDay – December 9, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Can weight loss surgery be bad for your bones? And new data highlights the dangers essential workers face. Elise Preston has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Healthcare workers are seven times more likely to battle severe COVID-19 cases, compared to people with non-essential jobs. That’s according to British researchers who also discovered people working in transportation and social services suffer from severe coronavirus at twice the average rate. Findings show women, Blacks and Asians were disproportionately impacted.

Outbreaks in schools appear to be lower following a national lockdown in England. Scientists in the U.K. say when some schools re-opened earlier this year, less than one-sixth of students returned to class, resulting in low coronavirus infection rates and outbreaks. Doctors say strict protocols, like smaller classes, are important as the world grapples with returning to in-person learning.

And weight loss surgery can be good for treating obesity, but harmful to your bones. A study in the Journal of Bone and Mineral research followed dozens of patients and found those who did a variety of exercises three times a week had stronger bones following surgery. Doctors believe exercise is especially helpful for children and young adults who undergo weight loss procedures.

Those are some the day’s top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.