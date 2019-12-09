MedDay – December 9, 2019

HAMDEN, Ct (CBS NEWS). –Corey Windham recently decided to become an organ donor, signing up on his college campus at Quinnipiac University.

Corey Windham, organ donor said, “I saw this event so I was like this is the perfect opportunity to help other people.”

Fellow classmates recruited him at a registration drive targeting young people run by an organization called soda or student organ donation advocates.

Sara Miller, organ donation advocate said, “My sister passed away at the young age of 14.”

For Sara Miller, who started the group when she was just 18 at Washington University in St Louis the mission is personal.

Miller said, “On the worst day of our lives, my family decided that laura would be an organ donor. And little did we know a thousand miles away in upstate New York, a teacher was dying of liver failure. And my sister’s liver was the reason that this special education teacher is able to be alive today.”

More than 120,000 people nationwide are waiting for organs.

Doctor Sander Florman is the director of the transplant institute at Mt Sinai hospital and says there is a major imbalance between supply and demand.

Dr. Sander Florman, director of Mount Sinai Recanati/Miller Transplantation institute said, “We desperately need more organs and this is a matter of life and death. This is life-saving for most of the people who are waiting.”

Since Miller launched her first student group five years ago, it’s expanded to 21 chapters at high schools and colleges across the country.

Miller said, “We believe that students are a critical component to helping reduce the organ shortage.”

She hopes her family’s story will encourage more young people to register to donate and save lives just as her sister did