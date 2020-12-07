MedDay – December 7, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– More than 1.3 million children have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The data, compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, found the week ending November 26th saw the largest weekly increase in children’s cases since the pandemic began.

Children and teens should wear a face-covering – even when playing sports outdoors. That’s the new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics. It acknowledges that masks should not be worn during some competitions – like gymnastics or wrestling – because the covering could impair vision or become a choking hazard.

And obesity rates may be the reason more black women die of breast cancer. According to a new study published by the American Cancer Society, higher rates of obesity and other health conditions contribute to the 40 percent mortality gap between black and white women.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.