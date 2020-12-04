MedDay – December 4, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– If you have diabetes – gastric bypass surgery could help you achieve remission. New research from Oregon shows 57% of adults who underwent the surgery saw improved blood sugar levels in the long term. Gastric bypass surgery reduces the size of the stomach, causes hormonal changes, and can lower the amount of nutrients that are absorbed from food.

Doctors at Boston’s Children’s Hospital say there was a sharp drop in pediatric asthma visits to the ER during the COVID lockdown earlier this year. Researchers say this could mean COVID is not increasing asthma exacerbations, and that social distancing measures are beneficial to asthma patients.

And there’s a new coronavirus ‘surveillance system’. Developers from Northwestern University and the University of Florida say the app will be rolled out in 195 countries. It’ll track not just where the virus is now but where it’s headed and how fast it will arrive.

