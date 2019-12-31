MedDay – December 31, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– Millions are planning to lose weight and get healthier in 20-20. Experts at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have some advice to help you stick to those resolutions. They recommend setting a realistic, specific 30 day goal, writing down your goals and asking a loved one to be your support partner.

New research finds children who drank whole milk were less likely to be overweight or obese. Canadian researchers analyzed 28 studies for the research. The findings challenge current guidelines that say children should drink reduced fat milk starting at age two to lower obesity risk.

And a new study suggests more pharmacies need to arm customers with information on disposing of medications like antibiotics and opioids. A telephone survey conducted by U.C. San Francisco found fewer than half of California pharmacies provided disposal instructions meeting federal guidelines, and just 10 percent followed the FDA’s preferred recommendation to take back.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.