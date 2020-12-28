MedDay – December 28, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with a new policy statement on antibiotics. The organization says stewardship programs are effective at cutting down unnecessary prescriptions and adds that about half of the prescriptions for antibiotics given to children outside of hospitals are considered inappropriate.

New research highlights the importance of a small gland in ensuring healthy pregnancies. The study in the journal Nature finds the organ — called the thymus — plays a significant role in preventing miscarriage and diabetes in pregnant women.

And even people who consider themselves to be casual cigarette smokers may be addicted. Researchers at Penn State found that many people who smoke just one to four cigarettes per day or fewer — meet the criteria for nicotine addiction and should be considered for treatment. Those are some of the day’s top health stories.