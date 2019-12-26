MedDay – December 26, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– Illinois is set to become the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana use. The new law goes into effect on New Year’s Day. The state expects sales to generate millions of dollars in revenue; opponents are predicting a spike in addiction and marijuana related illnesses.

Intermittent fasting is a growing trend, and an article in the New England journal of medicine says it’s a good one. The diet involves switching between periods of eating and fasting. Studies show the technique may lower blood pressure, improve brain health, and lower the risk of obesity and diabetes.

And, while you’re thinking about your diet, you may want to add oatmeal to your breakfast menu. A study in Denmark followed thousands of adults over a 13 year period. Those who ate oatmeal instead of eggs and white toast even once a week lowered their risk of stroke by 4 percent.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.