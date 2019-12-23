MedDay – December 23, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– A new analysis of international research finds interactive apps aimed at young children may be a useful, accessible tool supporting early learning. The study in Pediatrics says apps can be effective when it comes to math, language, and health.

Researchers at the University of Michigan warn leftover opioid medicines are putting children at risk. Doctors found prompt disposal rates doubled when parents were given disposal packets plus information on the dangers of keeping old medicines around.

And doctors in Indiana report women with a high body mass index or BMI earlier in life, face a spike in type 2 diabetes risk. Researchers indicate weight control starting before early adulthood is critical for cutting type 2 diabetes risk later on.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.