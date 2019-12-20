MedDay – December 20, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– Breast cancer patients who take antioxidants dietary supplements as well as iron, vitamin b-12 and omega-3 fatty acids, may be at increased risk of disease recurrence and death. That’s according to a new study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology that looked at more than 1,100 patients. Patients who reported taking an antioxidant were 41% more likely to have their breast cancer come back when they took the supplements.

The number of e-cigarette users who started vaping at age 14 or younger has more than tripled in the last five years, according to University of Michigan researchers. They found that last year, 28% of e-cigarette users said they started no later than age 14, compared to about 9% in years prior.

And new research shows surgery patients prefer pre-surgical safety checklists to be completed in front of them. The European Journal of Anaesthesiology study found patients and anaesthesia providers agreed using checklists such as confirming the patient’s name and procedure had the potential to reduce errors.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.