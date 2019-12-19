MedDay – December 19, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– A new study projects nearly half of the U-S population will be obese by 2030 and a quarter of the population will be severely obese. Harvard researchers also predict that severe obesity will be the most common body mass index category for women, non-Hispanic black adults and all low-income adults.

Weight gain, according to a new study from Baylor University, comes from eating too much, not from exercising too little.

Researchers studied children living in the Amazon and found they burned about the same amount of calories as more sedentary U-S children.

The difference, researchers say, is that they eat fewer calories overall.

And people living with air pollution have higher rates of depression and suicide according to a new analysis of data from around the world. U.K. researchers say fine particulates from dirty air can reach the brain via the bloodstream and the nose. It’s also been shown to increase brain inflammation, damage nerve cells and stimulate the production of stress hormones.

