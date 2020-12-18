MedDay – December 18, 2020

New research of more than 130,000 hospitalized patients in France shows covid-19 causes more severe disease than the flu. Death rates were three times higher in covid patients and they also required more intensive care than flu patients.

Patients who take certain hypertension drugs are not at higher risk for covid-19. Researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center analyzed data on more than one million patients and found no increased risk of covid diagnosis or hospitalization.

And the pandemic is giving many of us a relationship with nature. A University of Vermont study shows in the early months of the pandemic, 26-percent of park visitors had rarely or never visited in the year prior. Researchers say the outdoors can have mental benefits during these challenging times.

