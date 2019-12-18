MedDay – December 18, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– Simple changes to one’s diet might help save as much as fifty-billion dollars in health care costs nationally. That’s according to a new study in Boston. Researchers found that increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables and nuts, plus reductions in processed meats and sugary beverages might cut nearly 20 percent of the risk and high-cost related to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

More U.S. teens are vaping marijuana. Doctors in Michigan say the jump in usage from 2018 to 2019 outpaced the previous increase for 10th and 12th graders. Physicians say the spike suggests new prevention efforts aimed specifically at adolescents are needed.

And caring for a grandchild can mean less loneliness and social isolation for seniors. Doctors in Germany found the activity helped expand social circles, but they warned the positive impact could wear off if grandparents are called upon to babysit too often.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.