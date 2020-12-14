MedDay – December 14, 2020

(CBS News)– Researchers looked at pregnant women at a new york hospital this spring and found that while a third tested positive for covid-19 when arriving for delivery, 72 percent were asymptomatic. Health experts believe these findings are evidence of widespread virus spread when most testing was limited to people with symptoms.

Our genes could be the key to treating the coronavirus. British researchers compared the DNA of ICU covid patients to healthy volunteers and found major differences in five specific genes.

Those genes – they believe – can explain why some people become much sicker than others when infected. Using the new data, the team was able to predict which patients would better respond to certain covid treatments.

And a Canadian study of over a thousand young adults finds those who believe they are highly supported by friends and family have fewer mental health problems.19-year-olds who experienced greater levels of social support were almost half as likely to experience severe depression. They were also 22 percent less likely to experience anxiety and 40 percent less likely to think about and attempt suicide.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.