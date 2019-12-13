MedDay – December 13, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– Federal health officials say 2,409 people have now been hospitalized with lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes or vaping in the U.S. 52 deaths have also been confirmed. The CDC says while the number of reported cases appears to be declining, states are still reporting new hospitalizations so doctors should remain vigilant identifying patients.

A new CDC study shows from 2016 to 2017, 7% of U.S. adults with HIV had to skip treatment due to cost. Researchers found adults who could not afford medication were not able to keep the virus suppressed and were more likely to be hospitalized.

And new research out of Denmark finds baby boys born at low birth weights are at an increased risk of having fertility problems as adults. Danish researchers followed more than five thousand men from birth through adulthood. They discovered boys with birth weights in the bottom 10 percent had a 55% increased risk of infertility later on.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.