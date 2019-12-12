MedDay – December 12, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– Patient care and safety are being compromised because nurses aren’t getting enough sleep. That’s according to new research published in sleep health. NYU researchers looked at data from more than 1,500 nurses. They reported sleeping on average for just under 7 hours on a work day, compared to more than 8 hours on a day off.

Alarming research finds child care centers rarely require children or their caregivers to get the flu vaccine. The flu is especially dangerous for children, who are at greater risk of serious complications and even death. But the study published in “The Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society” finds only a quarter of child care centers required the vaccine for children, and fewer required it for adults.

And there’s a warning from researchers when it comes to unnecessary prescribing of antibiotics. A study published in the British Medical Journal found as many as two-fifths of antibiotic prescriptions in the U.S. are inappropriate, lacking the documented indication to back up their use.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.