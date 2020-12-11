MedDay – December 11, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Patients undergoing surgery are more likely to die if the procedure is performed on their surgeon’s birthday. That’s according to a new study in the BMJ that finds almost 7% of patients died on their surgeon’s birthday, compared to 5.6% on other days. The research suggests surgeons may be distracted and rushing to finish the job on birthdays and other holidays.

Listening to soothing words and music during surgery may help patients with postoperative pain. A trial at five hospitals in Germany compared patients who listened to background music and positive thoughts to those who listened to a blank tape. In the first 24 hours after surgery – those who listened to music reported less pain and less need for opioids.

And Swedish and British researchers found dog owners whose pets have type-2 diabetes are more likely to develop the condition themselves. But there was no connection for cat owners.

The findings show dog owners may share certain health behaviors with their pets, like diet and physical activity. Cats – on the other hand – share less habits with their owners.

