MedDay – August 7, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Opening clinics dedicated specifically to treating the flu could reduce the number of cases by hundreds of thousands. A collaboration of researchers found keeping these clinics open throughout flu season would cut overall infections, slow the spread and reduce hospitalizations. 

For most common wrist fractures, plaster casts may be a better option than surgery. A study in the Lancet tracked more than 400 patients and found no significant difference in the outcomes – except those who had surgery had more complications and higher costs than those who wore casts. 

A new study of healthcare workers in England finds nearly two-thirds of those surveyed reported losing their sense of smell or taste back in April. That’s before loss of smell was a recognized symptom of COVID-19.  Researchers say the findings suggest a large proportion of healthcare workers may have already been infected with the virus with only mild symptoms.   

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

