MedDay – August 31, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study suggests losing weight could prevent or even reverse diabetes. British researchers found obesity is a more powerful risk factor for diabetes than genetics. The study says most cases could be avoided by keeping body weight below the point that triggers abnormal blood sugar.

New research shows no link between blood pressure medications and cancer. European experts analyzed more than 250,000 people over several years and found no connection between common hypertension drugs and cancer risk.

And cardiologists say physical activity is more crucial now than ever before – including for people with heart disease. Guidelines in the European heart journal say the chances of exercise triggering cardiac arrest are extremely low. And that people with heart disease should exercise for at least 150 minutes a week.

