MedDay – August 3, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Researchers say they’ve had some success with a program to reduce the over-prescription of antibiotics for children. A study in pediatrics tracks an intervention system that resulted in a 7-percent decline in antibiotic prescriptions for treating respiratory tract infections. Researchers say more than 10-million antibiotics are unnecessarily prescribed to children in the US each year.

The National Institutes of Health is pouring nearly 250 million dollars into new technologies for COVID-19 testing. The agency is directing the funds to seven promising biomedical companies and says they could expand the nation’s testing capacity by millions per week as soon as next September.

And new guidelines for mothers say breastfeeding is safe after anesthesia, as soon as the mom is alert and able to nurse. Experts on a safety committee say anesthesia and non-opioid painkillers are only transferred to breast milk in very small amounts and that there is no evidence of an effect on babies.

