MedDay – August 28, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Children and young people experience less severe COVID-19 symptoms than adults, making up only one to two percent of cases worldwide, with the vast majority of reported infections mild or asymptotic. A new study in ‘The BMJ’ also finds the chances of death are exceptionally low compared to adults, only occurring in those with serious underlying conditions. However, researchers also say that African-American children are disproportionately affected with severe cases.

In a possible major development in the fight against malaria, scientists have mapped the mosquito immune system. They hope the findings, which are published in the journal ‘Science’, will help them break the chain of transmission and prevent mosquitoes from spreading diseases like malaria, Dengue and Zika. Malaria caused more than an estimated 400-thousand deaths in 2018 alone, the majority in children under five.

And elderly patients suffering the most common type of heart attack may benefit from more invasive treatment than medication alone. The research, published in the Lancet, found patients who had a coronary angiogram had higher survival rates and were less likely to be re-admitted to the hospital with a second heart attack or heart failure.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.