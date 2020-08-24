MedDay – August 24, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Blood pressure medications could improve COVID-19 survival rates. UK researchers looked at 28,000 patients taking medications to treat high blood pressure and found patients taking ace-inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers had a lower risk of severe COVID-19 and death.

New research shows diagnoses of autism in children who are African American are often delayed. The new study in the journal Pediatrics looked a large group of African American children and found on average a 3-year delay between a parent’s concern and diagnosis. Researchers say the findings are troubling because early intervention is critical.

And yoga may help patients with atrial fibrillation. Researchers in India looked at more than 500 patients over five years and had them do yoga for different periods of time. They found patients’ symptoms which can include palpitations, racing or irregular pulse improved when practicing yoga.

