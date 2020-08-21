MedDay – August 21, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research finds blood clots and lung injuries in patients who have died from COVID-19. London researchers looked at 10 patients and found all had injuries to a lung and nine had a blood clot in at least one major organ such as the heart, lung or kidney.

A new report from the CDC says getting a flu vaccine is critical this year, to try to lessen the amount of flu symptoms because they can be confused with COVID-19, and also to reduce the stress on the healthcare system. The CDC recommends everyone over 6 months old get the flu vaccine and this year two new flu vaccines will be available for people 65 and older, which are expected to offer better protection.

And what’s good for the heart is also good for the eyes. A new study in the American Journal of Medicine shows having ideal cardiovascular health is associated with a lower risk for eye diseases. Previous research has shown a relationship between eye diseases and unhealthy lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity, and high blood pressure.

