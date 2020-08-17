MedDay – August 17, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Patients with a history of heart trouble are more like to develop cardiovascular complications with a COVID-19 diagnosis – and also more likely to die. A study in Italy looked at hospitalized COVID patients in Asia, Europe and the United States and found that pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors were significant predictors of complications and death.

Gaining control of weight as a young adult could add years to your life. A new Boston University School of Health study found that people who went from the “obese” range in early adulthood to “overweight” in midlife cut their risk of dying in half. Weight loss after midlife did not significantly reduce the risk of death.

And what happens at grandma’s house could make trouble for mom and dad. A poll from Michigan Medicine found nearly half of the 2,000 parents surveyed had disagreements with a grandparent about their parenting – most commonly involving discipline, meals and screen time. One in seven parents said the strife resulted in limiting a child’s time with that grandparent.

