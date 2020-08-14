MedDay – August 14, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Fever is usually the first symptom for patients with COVID-19, according to USC researchers. Cough and muscle pain are next, followed by nausea and diarrhea. The scientists presented the ordered list of symptoms to help both patients and doctors during the pandemic.

New research finds medium to high-risk prostate cancer patients who delayed radiation treatment during the pandemic are not impacting their survival. Scientists at Brigham and Women’s Hospital say as long as patients continue to receive hormone therapy, they can safely hold off radiation until coronavirus cases flatten.

And the FDA-approved drug for multiple sclerosis, fingolimod, is also capable of blocking HIV infection and transmission according to researchers from George Washington University. They say they were able to stop the progression of HIV with the drug in cellular studies, and animal and human studies are needed next.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.