MedDay – August 10, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study finds heavy smokers face skyrocketing health risks. A team of international researchers defines heavy smoking as 20 or more cigarettes a day – and says it’s linked to 28 separate conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular disease as well as cancer. The study says the risk increases with each cigarette smoked per day.

Doctors are a step closer to a new and improved test for newborns – to predict type one diabetes. By studying thousands of children at high risk, researchers developed a method of combining multiple factors, including genetics, family history, and biological markers. They say the approach can better predict a child’s risk and avoid life-threatening complications.

And, a new study looks at the dangers of all-terrain vehicles. Nationwide children’s hospital tracked ATV related head and neck injuries and found nearly 280,000 children were treated in emergency rooms over a 25-year period. That’s an average of 31 children each day.

