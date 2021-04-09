MedDay – April 9, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A large, national study finds the in-hospital death rate from covid-19 dropped from a peak of nearly 20% in April, to less than 10% in November. Researchers from Pennsylvania say the decreases were likely because of improvements in treatment– not because a larger proportion of younger patients were hospitalized with the virus as the pandemic continued.

A new study finds physical activity during a person’s leisure time is linked to health benefits but physical activity during work is associated with an increased risk of death. Researchers in Denmark suggest the difference is because work activity often does not sufficiently increase the heart rate to improve fitness.

And genetics may be why women are at greater risk of experiencing chronic pain than men. Researchers in Scotland looked at the dozens of genes associated with chronic pain in both women and men and found only one gene in common.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.