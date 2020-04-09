MedDay – April 9, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A timely new study suggests online learning can be just as effective as traditional schooling. Researchers in the U-S and Russia compared the achievement of students who attended a college engineering class versus ones who took the same class remotely. They found that both groups of students earned roughly the same grades, though they noted the ones who studied online didn’t enjoy it as much.

Another new study points to a possible link between air pollution and cognitive decline. Neurologists at Brown University say longterm exposure to toxic particles may speed the loss of mental abilities in some people. The report’s authors said the phenomenon was observed even in places where federal regulators consider the air to be safe.

And, researchers in Europe say a mentally ill mother appears to be more dangerous than a mentally ill father. An article in the British Medical Journal describes how children are more likely to be physically injured when exposed to their mother’s disorder. The risk of a child getting hurt was higher for common mental illnesses including depression and anxiety.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.