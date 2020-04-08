MedDay – April 8, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The United States is seeing an increase in the number of deaths by suicide in recent years. Data from the National Center for Health Studies shows from 1999 to 2018 the suicide rate increased 35%. The rate for men was more than three-and-a-half times the rate for women. And among men – the highest suicide rate occurred in those 75 and older.

Increased vitamin D intake from food sources could help protect your heart. That’s according to a study in the journal of human nutrition and dietetics. Researchers found the lowest rates of cardiovascular events occurred in those individuals with the highest vitamin d intake.

And early bedtimes for kids could reduce the risk of childhood obesity. A study out of Australia found that children who consistently went to bed late experienced greater weight gain than those who went to be early.

