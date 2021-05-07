MedDay – April 7, 2021

Health and Medical

by: Elise Preston, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research links sugar-sweetened drinks to an increased risk of colorectal cancer in women under 50. The study– from Washington University — finds women who drink two or more servings per day have about twice the risk of women who drink less than one serving a week.

Obesity may be a bigger risk factor for men when it comes to dying from covid-19. Researchers from Montefiore Medical Center say men with a body mass index higher than 35 are at increased risk, while for women a BMI higher than 40 increased risk.

And frequent cannabis vaping more than doubled among high school seniors between 2018 and 2019. That’s according to a new NYU study. Frequent vaping is defined as at least ten times a month.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. 

