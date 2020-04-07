MedDay – April 7, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A CDC review of coronavirus cases finds relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized. The data also found fewer children who test positive experience fever, cough and shortness of breath compared to adults. But there have been some severe outcomes including three pediatric deaths.

Fewer high school seniors are smoking marijuana but more of them are vaping it or eating edibles. The University of Minnesota study found more than a quarter of students who vaped or used edibles in the past year were daily marijuana users.

And a large new study finds people who have the highest “healthy lifestyle scores” live approximately nine extra years without chronic diseases compared to those with the worst scores. Researchers in Finland say the four factors that made the biggest difference were: never smoking, not being overweight, getting the recommended amount of physical activity and drinking a moderate amount of alcohol. Those are some of the day’s top health stories.