MedDay – April 6, 2020

Health and Medical

by: Nancy Chen, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– With schools closed across the country to stop the spread of COVID-19, health care workers are in a pinch for childcare. A study in the Lancet Public Health Journal estimates one in 7 frontline medical workers may miss work to care for their children. Researchers say that could ultimately increase the coronavirus mortality rate.

Eating a high fiber diet may be linked to a lower risk of breast cancer. Researchers at Harvard analyzed twenty relevant studies about diet and lifestyle. They found people with the most fiber in their diets had an 8-percent lower risk of breast cancer.

and Research comparing different types of e-cigarettes finds some are far more powerful at hooking young smokers. A study in Pediatrics tracked teenagers who vape modifiable devices.. that can adjust the amount of nicotine. After a year, those teens smoked more than 8 times as many cigarettes as people who had never vaped.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories