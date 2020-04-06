MedDay – April 6, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– With schools closed across the country to stop the spread of COVID-19, health care workers are in a pinch for childcare. A study in the Lancet Public Health Journal estimates one in 7 frontline medical workers may miss work to care for their children. Researchers say that could ultimately increase the coronavirus mortality rate.

Eating a high fiber diet may be linked to a lower risk of breast cancer. Researchers at Harvard analyzed twenty relevant studies about diet and lifestyle. They found people with the most fiber in their diets had an 8-percent lower risk of breast cancer.

and Research comparing different types of e-cigarettes finds some are far more powerful at hooking young smokers. A study in Pediatrics tracked teenagers who vape modifiable devices.. that can adjust the amount of nicotine. After a year, those teens smoked more than 8 times as many cigarettes as people who had never vaped.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.