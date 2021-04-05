MedDay – April 5, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Nearly 23% more Americans died from March 2020 through January 2021 than expected, according to a new study in JAMA. Researchers say about three-quarters of the excess deaths were due to covid infection. The rest, they say, reflect last year’s surge in heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease, and delayed care for other health issues. They also suspect some covid infections went undocumented.

A new study in the journal Pediatrics finds children are having to wait longer for access to emergency mental health treatment. Between 2005 and 2015, 6-hour ER visits for children with mental health issues jumped from 16% to 24% for those seeking immediate care. Visits lasting over 12 hours surged from 5% to 12%.

And 60% of US adults who vape would like to quit according to South Carolina cancer researchers. They found former cigarette smokers expressed the highest intentions and interest in stopping their use of e-cigarettes.

