MedDay – April 30, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study shows the emotional toll covid lockdowns had on children. A survey of Chicago public school students found 25% of them were stressed, anxious or agitated after remote learning began. One-third were described as lonely by caregivers. Data also showed the mental health issues had a greater impact on black and latino communities.

Obesity greatly increases the risk of hospitalization or death due to covid. That’s according to a study in The Lancet that looked at health records of nearly 7 million people in England, and found that weight plays a big role in how serious covid cases are, especially for younger people. Patients 40 and younger had a 9% increased risk of severe covid. Doctors say it highlights that young people need to get vaccinated.

And people over 50 often don’t tell their doctors they’re using cannabis to treat health issues. The research comes from a government survey of more than 17,000 adults. While marijuana use is on the rise as more states legalize it, health experts say patients who use cannabis to treat medical problems should consult with their doctor first.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.