MedDay – April 3, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The food and drug administration is easing restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual donors as well as people who have had recent tattoos or piercings. With the coronavirus spreading, blood donations have dropped significantly because of social distancing and canceled blood drives.

Some cardiologists are advising that drugs being considered to treat COVID-19 can raise the risk for serious abnormal heart rhythms. They are recommending patients being treated with a combination of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, should be monitored for irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to cardiac arrest.

And new findings shed light on why boys are more likely to have autism spectrum disorder than girls. A study in the journal neuron discovered a mutation on a specific gene linked to autism. It’s a gene that girl’s genetic makeup can compensate for, but boys can not.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.