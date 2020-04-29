MedDay – April 29, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Men and women are thought to be equally likely to catch COVID 19– but for men, the consequences may be much more severe. A study in Beijing examined gender differences among patients… and found men had nearly two and a half times the death rate of women.

A study of coronavirus infections around the world finds softer quarantine measures are not effective at flattening the curve. Researchers in Brazil studied cases on four continents and found the most effective strategy is a combination of social distancing and more aggressive testing.

And researchers examining schizophrenia report a discovery that could lead to new drug therapies. A study in Japan finds patients with the mental disorder have lower levels of a type of fatty molecule in the brain. The findings could jumpstart schizophrenia treatments, which have not changed much in recent years.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.