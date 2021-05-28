MedDay – April 28, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study links acetaminophen use during pregnancy to symptoms of ADHD and autism. Researchers tracked nearly 74,000 children in Europe and found, if their mothers took acetaminophen during pregnancy, they were about 20% more likely to develop ADHD and autism symptoms compared to children whose mothers did not take acetaminophen.

Researchers say adults who have obsessive-compulsive disorder are more than 3 times more likely to have a stroke later in life, compared to adults who do not have OCD. The study published by the American Stroke Association found people with OCD tend to be obese, diabetic and have high blood pressure.

And a study of over 1,500 college athletes who had coronavirus finds about 2% developed myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart. Researchers say most were asymptomatic and myocarditis was only detected through an MRI. Myocarditis is closely associated with covid-19 and is the leading cause of death in competitive athletes.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.