MedDay – April 28, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Scientists in China say the key to controlling the COVID-19 outbreak is rigorous contact tracing and isolation. A study published in “the lancet infectious diseases” found that immediately identifying close contacts of an infected patient and isolating them reduced the length of time people were infectious.

A study at Stanford university school of medicine has identified a potential autism biomarker in babies. It’s a hormone called vasopressin, and it was present at lower levels in the cerebrospinal fluid of infants who were later diagnosed with autism. Doctors say the earlier autism can be identified, the sooner they can intervene.

And hold on to your sweetheart. Researchers in Finland have developed a way to perform MRI scans of couples – together in each other’s arms. Researchers are now using that data to show how physical contact alters the brain.

