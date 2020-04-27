MedDay – April 27, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– For people making their own face masks…. a study at the University of Chicago recommends using one layer of tightly woven cotton with two layers of chiffon or natural silk. Researchers found that combination filters out up to 99-percent of airborne particles.

New guidance recommends that pediatricians use any opportunity they can to counsel teenage boys about puberty and sex. As children reach adolescence, they have fewer routine check-ups. So the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests doctors also use sick visits as a chance to discuss sensitive issues.

Pediatricians are also calling for laws to reduce the use of nickel in jewelry and clothing. The number of children allergic to the metal has quadrupled over the past 30-years. Nickel in buttons, zippers and earrings can cause an itchy red rash or eczema.

